TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $32.41

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $31.43. TechTarget shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 1,224 shares trading hands.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

TechTarget Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $350,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechTarget by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

