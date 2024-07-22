Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,772,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 37,288,977 shares.The stock last traded at $0.94 and had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $793.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,793 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

