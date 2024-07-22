TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

