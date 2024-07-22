Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 333,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 777,465 shares.The stock last traded at $60.97 and had previously closed at $56.46.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.