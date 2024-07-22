Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494.76 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $494.76 million and $21.14 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,445,374,358,206 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

