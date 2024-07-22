Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

