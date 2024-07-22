Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

TXT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.26. 421,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,625. Textron has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Textron by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

