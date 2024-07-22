TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 65,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,491. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in TFI International by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

