The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$66.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.70.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$64.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.63. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.