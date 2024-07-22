The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,835,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 919,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $3,898,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.10. 425,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,749. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

