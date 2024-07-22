The Walt Disney Company Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:DIS)

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.