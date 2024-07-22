Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

