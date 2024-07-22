Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 71,197 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,187 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,014,688. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

