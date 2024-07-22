Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $202.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRV. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.49. The stock had a trading volume of 464,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.97. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

