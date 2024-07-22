Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,219,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,095 shares in the company, valued at $27,219,375.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,235 shares in the company, valued at $140,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

