TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in TTEC by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

