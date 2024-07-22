Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,253,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $2,070,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 397,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

