UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,546,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,549,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

