Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 174,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Udemy has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,486 shares of company stock worth $604,441. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 378,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $8,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

