Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $5.71 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Ultra has a market cap of $39.03 million and $5.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,144.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.19 or 0.00585585 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00047530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00068034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009489 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10827203 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,378,542.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

