Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.4 %

UHS opened at $180.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.