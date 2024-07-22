USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $24.27

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $23.57. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 32,972 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

