Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,678 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,180,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of TE Connectivity worth $4,092,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $152.04. The stock had a trading volume of 514,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,347. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

