Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 405,114 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.42% of American Electric Power worth $4,273,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 459,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

