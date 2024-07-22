Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,755,553 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $4,577,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.