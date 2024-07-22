Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,835,604 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $2,146,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $28.34. 1,511,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,355,594. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.