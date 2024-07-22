Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 713,064 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,309,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

