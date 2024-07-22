Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $3,494,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $204.27. 164,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,243. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

