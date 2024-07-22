Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $2,101,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.44 on Monday, hitting $117.70. 616,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,288. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

