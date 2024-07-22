Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,816,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

