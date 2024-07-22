Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $3,868,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 781,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

