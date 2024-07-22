Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 4,222,402 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $4,159,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 53,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.31.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.74. 509,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

