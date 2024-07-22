Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,221,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $2,129,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.43. 196,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $194.42. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

