Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,245,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 283,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $3,587,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,682,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,663,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 356,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,572. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

