Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,349,234 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 738,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $1,833,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Best Buy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 277,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,003,500 shares of company stock valued at $166,350,570 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $88.43. 1,650,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

