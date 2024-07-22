Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $3,952,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

HAL traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $33.62. 5,150,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

