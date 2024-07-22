Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $3,763,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

SBAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.82. The company had a trading volume of 131,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,909. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.