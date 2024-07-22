Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $3,439,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.