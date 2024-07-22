Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $3,358,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $268.77. The company had a trading volume of 294,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.16. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

