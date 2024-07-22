Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hershey worth $3,372,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 772,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,266. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

