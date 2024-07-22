Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $2,077,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

FDS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.82. 60,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,400. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.