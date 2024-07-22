Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.89 Billion Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of EQT worth $1,885,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $35.78. 5,977,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.