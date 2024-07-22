Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.93 Billion Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $1,932,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,258. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

