Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.16 Billion Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,035,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $2,157,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.