Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.20 Billion Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,015,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $2,199,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 798,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,488. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

