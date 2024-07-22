Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.34 Billion Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $3,338,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $13.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,357.82. 33,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,695. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,426.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,309.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.