Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.53 Billion Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,532,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 566,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $172.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.