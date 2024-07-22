Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $3,665,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,711,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,772. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

