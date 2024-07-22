Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.78 Billion Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $3,776,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 198,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

