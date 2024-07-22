Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.84 Billion Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $3,837,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 974,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.48.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,656. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

